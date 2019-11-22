TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Metro system has added a new feature to help passengers travel around the city with ease — the “Metro e Touch” information kiosks.

The digital screens are available at MRT Taipei Main Station, Zhongshan Station, Ximen Station, Dongmen Station, and Xinbeitou Station, according to the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation. The stops were selected for their high volume of passengers, the company said.

Features of the kiosks include an MRT route map, introductions of stations, station locations, train schedules, ticket info, bus transfer info, nearby stores, YouBike locations among others. The information comes in four languages: Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean.

As a measure to better serve foreign tourists, Taipei Metro inaugurated the e-Shops last month at MRT Taipei Main Station and Ximen Station. The facilities allow riders to purchase 13 types of metro pass in 12 languages through 11 payment methods, from cash to credit card and mobile pay.



E-shop for ticket purchase. (Taipei Metro photo)

Earlier this month, Taipei Metro also joined hands with IKEA by adding indoor installations that create a “cozy and homey” feel throughout the public transportation network. The exhibitions are on display at MRT Qizhang Station, Ximen Station, and Nanjing Fuxing Station until Feb. 16.



Joint exhibition by Taipei Metro and IKEA. (Taipei Metro photo)