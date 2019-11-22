Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque smiles as he attend a press conference ahead of their second cricket test match against India, in Kolkata, India, T...

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat Friday before an expected sold-out crowd at Eden Gardens in the first day-night test played in India and the first pink-ball test for either team.

Bangladesh made two changes, with spinner Nayeem Hasan and fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain coming in for Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan. India fielded an unchanged side with three pacers and two spinners.

The pitch at the 68,000-capacity Eden Gardens had an even sprinkling of grass. Dew was expected to be a factor in the evening sessions.

India leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs.

Lineups:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Naeem Hasan, Ali-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.

