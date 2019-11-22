AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

FRIDAY, Nov. 22

thru 24, Madrid — tennis, Davis Cup Finals.

thru 24, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, World Tour Championship.

thru 24, Naples, Florida — golf, US LPGA Tour, Tour Championship.

thru 24, Sea Island, Georgia — golf, US PGA Tour, RSM Classic.

thru 25, Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 1st test.

thru 24, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st test.

thru 26, Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.

thru 23, Sapporo, Japan — figure skating, Grand Prix, NHK Trophy.

SATURDAY, Nov. 23

Lima, Peru — football, Copa Libertadores final: Flamengo vs. River Plate.

thru 24, Levi, Finland — Alpine skiing, World Cup.

Liverpool, England — boxing, Callum Smith vs. John Ryder for Smith's WBA super middleweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title; Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores for vacant WBA super featherweight title; Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja for Figueroa's WBA super bantamweight title.

Indio, California — boxing, Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado for Cancio's WBA junior lightweight title; Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III for Cancio's WBA featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 24

Saitama, Japan — football, Asian Champions League final second leg: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal.

MONDAY, Nov. 25

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Nov. 26

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge, Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Crvena zvezda vs. Bayern Munich, Tottenham vs. Olympiakos, Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 27

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon, Valencia vs. Chelsea, Liverpool vs. Napoli, Genk vs. Salzburg, Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, Leipzig vs. Benfica, Lille vs. Ajax.

thru Dec. 1, Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, only test.

THURSDAY, Nov. 28

Europe — football, Europa League group stage.

FRIDAY, Nov. 29

thru Dec. 3, Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd test.

thru Dec. 3, Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 2nd test.

SATURDAY, Nov. 30

Bucharest, Romania — football, 2020 European Championship draw.

thru Dec. 1, Lake Louise, Canada — Alpine skiing, World Cup.

thru Dec. 1, Killington, Vermont — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. Barbarians.

Monaco — boxing, Radzhab Butaev vs. Alexander Besputin for vacant WBA welterweight title.

Birmingham, England — boxing, Zolani Tete vs. Johnriel Casimero for Tete's WBO bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, Dec. 1

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — auto racing, F1, Abu Dhabi GP.