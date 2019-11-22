  1. Home
  2. Society

Japanese man overstayed Taiwan visa by 36 years

NIA is preparing to send 82-year-old Hori back to Japan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/22 15:13
A Japanese man (left) overstayed his visa by 36 years (photo by Yuli Police).
The Japanese man's dwelling in Fuli, Hualien County (photo by Yuli Police).

A Japanese man (left) overstayed his visa by 36 years (photo by Yuli Police). (CNA photo)

The Japanese man's dwelling in Fuli, Hualien County (photo by Yuli Police). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Immigration Agency (NIA) is preparing to send a man home to Japan who overstayed his visa by 36 years while living in the Hualien County countryside.

The 82-year-old, surnamed Hori (堀), had been living in a modest dwelling up on a hill in Fuli, in the far south of Hualien County, the Central News Agency reported.

His presence came to light after a resident reported an elderly man had been living in poverty, and local police visited him. They found he had entered Taiwan in 1983 on a tourist visa and had never left or applied for a residency permit.

As he could not speak Chinese, Hori reportedly explained in broken English how he had launched a mining venture which went wrong, and stayed in Taiwan doing odd jobs afterward.

He had even forgotten where in Japan he was from and had lost all contact with his relatives there, according to CNA.

Hori had been unable to find enough money for a flight back, but the NIA was preparing to send him to Japan.
visa overstay
Japan
Fuli Township
Yuli Township
Hualien County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan benefits from Japan-Korea dispute: Chosun Ilbo
Taiwan benefits from Japan-Korea dispute: Chosun Ilbo
2019/11/21 16:30
Yahoo Japan, Line to merge business to form online giant
Yahoo Japan, Line to merge business to form online giant
2019/11/18 15:30
Taiwan east coast road wins landscape architects award in Philippines
Taiwan east coast road wins landscape architects award in Philippines
2019/11/09 17:06
Taiwan's foreign minister meets with new Japanese ambassador over bubble tea
Taiwan's foreign minister meets with new Japanese ambassador over bubble tea
2019/11/07 11:43
Japan railway company invests in Taiwan five-star hotel
Japan railway company invests in Taiwan five-star hotel
2019/11/06 17:18