TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first Talent Circulation Alliance — Women's Empowerment Expo (W-Expo) opened at Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei on Thursday (Nov. 21).

The event seeks to bring attention to initiatives mounted by Taiwan’s women associations and raise public awareness about women’s roles in society, reported Liberty Times. It is jointly organized by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the National Development Council.

Danielle Andrews, chief of the AIT Deputy Economic Section, noted that events like this will help promote local campaigns that benefit women while ultimately aiming at creating a society characterized by fairness, equality, prosperity, and peace, according to the report.

"If you put money in the hands of women, all of society will flourish," said Andrews in a post on the Talent Circulation Alliance (TCA) Facebook page. The AIT spearheaded the event to cultivate a pool of internationally integrated and digitally savvy professionals.

The W-Expo features the participation of 34 start-ups, with exhibits introducing empowered women in the food, marketing, and technology industries among others. The event ends on Friday (Nov. 22).

Supported by the United States, the TCA is dedicated to fostering talent exchanges between Taiwan and like-minded partners. The TCA hosts four major events a year, including the Women’s Empowerment Expo, Talent Circulation Summit, International Job Fair, and Digital Society Summit.



Talent Circulation Alliance image.