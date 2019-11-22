All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 22 14 3 5 33 78 56 Florida 22 12 5 5 29 84 80 Montreal 22 11 6 5 27 75 69 Toronto 24 10 10 4 24 76 82 Buffalo 22 10 9 3 23 62 66 Tampa Bay 19 10 7 2 22 69 64 Ottawa 22 10 11 1 21 61 70 Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 58 91 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 24 16 4 4 36 90 73 N.Y. Islanders 20 16 3 1 33 67 49 Carolina 22 13 8 1 27 77 66 Pittsburgh 22 11 7 4 26 74 59 Philadelphia 22 11 7 4 26 68 68 Columbus 21 9 8 4 22 55 69 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 64 67 New Jersey 20 7 9 4 18 51 74 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 23 14 4 5 33 70 62 Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 78 64 Dallas 23 13 8 2 28 66 56 Winnipeg 23 13 9 1 27 64 70 Chicago 22 9 9 4 22 65 67 Nashville 21 9 9 3 21 74 74 Minnesota 22 9 11 2 20 60 72 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 24 14 7 3 31 77 68 Arizona 23 13 8 2 28 65 52 Vancouver 23 11 8 4 26 76 68 Vegas 24 11 9 4 26 73 69 San Jose 23 11 11 1 23 67 79 Anaheim 23 10 10 3 23 63 69 Calgary 25 10 12 3 23 62 78 Los Angeles 22 9 12 1 19 58 76

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Thursday's Games

Boston 3, Buffalo 2

Columbus 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Philadelphia 5, Carolina 3

Florida 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Vancouver 6, Nashville 3

St. Louis 5, Calgary 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2

Dallas 5, Winnipeg 3

Toronto 3, Arizona 1

San Jose 2, Vegas 1, OT

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 1

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.