This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Popular discontent has been growing in Latin America, with protests in Chile, Bolivia, Haiti, Venezuela and now Colombia.

In Chile, students began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive movement to demand improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, education and a new constitution.

In Bolivia, supporters of former President Evo Morales are clashing with the new interim government authorities a disputed election.

Protests in Haiti continue demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise over perceived corruption.

In impoverished Venezuela, Juan Guiadó continued in his effort to unseat President Nicolás Maduro by spreading his message in Maracaibo.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his Cabinet arrived for a Flag Day ceremony at the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia.

In Mexico, horsemen performed pirouettes and rode in formation during revolution day celebrations, while Sophie Hawley-Weld, of the German-American musical duo Sofi Tukker, crowd surfed with fans during the Corona Capital music festival in the capital.

In Sao Paulo, Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly, of France, celebrated after arriving second place in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, came in first.

