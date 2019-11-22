|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|24
|16
|4
|4
|36
|90
|73
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|16
|3
|1
|33
|67
|49
|Boston
|22
|14
|3
|5
|33
|78
|56
|Florida
|22
|12
|5
|5
|29
|84
|80
|Carolina
|22
|13
|8
|1
|27
|77
|66
|Montreal
|22
|11
|6
|5
|27
|75
|69
|Philadelphia
|22
|11
|7
|4
|26
|68
|68
|Pittsburgh
|22
|11
|7
|4
|26
|74
|59
|Toronto
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|76
|82
|Buffalo
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|62
|66
|Tampa Bay
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|69
|64
|Columbus
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|55
|69
|Ottawa
|22
|10
|11
|1
|21
|61
|70
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|9
|8
|2
|20
|64
|67
|New Jersey
|20
|7
|9
|4
|18
|51
|74
|Detroit
|24
|7
|14
|3
|17
|58
|91
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|23
|14
|4
|5
|33
|70
|62
|Edmonton
|23
|14
|6
|3
|31
|76
|63
|Colorado
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|78
|64
|Dallas
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|66
|56
|Arizona
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|65
|52
|Winnipeg
|23
|13
|9
|1
|27
|64
|70
|Vancouver
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|76
|68
|Vegas
|23
|11
|9
|3
|25
|72
|67
|Anaheim
|23
|10
|10
|3
|23
|63
|69
|Calgary
|25
|10
|12
|3
|23
|62
|78
|Chicago
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|65
|67
|Nashville
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|74
|74
|San Jose
|22
|10
|11
|1
|21
|65
|78
|Minnesota
|22
|9
|11
|2
|20
|60
|72
|Los Angeles
|21
|8
|12
|1
|17
|53
|75
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1
|Thursday's Games
Boston 3, Buffalo 2
Columbus 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Philadelphia 5, Carolina 3
Florida 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Vancouver 6, Nashville 3
St. Louis 5, Calgary 0
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2
Dallas 5, Winnipeg 3
Toronto 3, Arizona 1
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.