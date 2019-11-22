All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 24 16 4 4 36 90 73 N.Y. Islanders 20 16 3 1 33 67 49 Boston 22 14 3 5 33 78 56 Florida 22 12 5 5 29 84 80 Carolina 22 13 8 1 27 77 66 Montreal 22 11 6 5 27 75 69 Pittsburgh 22 11 7 4 26 74 59 Philadelphia 22 11 7 4 26 68 68 Buffalo 22 10 9 3 23 62 66 Tampa Bay 19 10 7 2 22 69 64 Columbus 21 9 8 4 22 55 69 Toronto 23 9 10 4 22 73 81 Ottawa 22 10 11 1 21 61 70 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 64 67 New Jersey 20 7 9 4 18 51 74 Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 58 91 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 23 14 4 5 33 70 62 Edmonton 23 14 6 3 31 76 63 Arizona 22 13 7 2 28 64 49 Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 78 64 Dallas 23 13 8 2 28 66 56 Winnipeg 23 13 9 1 27 64 70 Vancouver 23 11 8 4 26 76 68 Vegas 23 11 9 3 25 72 67 Anaheim 23 10 10 3 23 63 69 Calgary 25 10 12 3 23 62 78 Chicago 22 9 9 4 22 65 67 Nashville 21 9 9 3 21 74 74 San Jose 22 10 11 1 21 65 78 Minnesota 22 9 11 2 20 60 72 Los Angeles 21 8 12 1 17 53 75

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Thursday's Games

Boston 3, Buffalo 2

Columbus 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Philadelphia 5, Carolina 3

Florida 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Vancouver 6, Nashville 3

St. Louis 5, Calgary 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2

Dallas 5, Winnipeg 3

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.