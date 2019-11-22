TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 FUTEX future technology exhibition taking place in Taipei between Dec. 5-8 will emphasize Taiwan’s smart agricultural biotech.

Featured at the annual tech showcase for the first time, a smart agriculture zone will put the spotlight on 12 technologies that include smart identification, smart vehicles, smart plant protectants, and smart production, wrote CNA.

An anti-adversity plant growth regulator, developed by National Chung Hsing University, could well drive the next-generation crop cultivation revolution without the use of genome-editing technologies. Also, an innovative algae-based fish feed additive invented by National Cheng Kung University boosts fish farming efficiency.

Meanwhile, a “white tail disease” virus breakthrough paves the way for the development of vaccines that protect shrimps against the disease. The research was carried out in a joint venture between National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center, National Taiwan University, National Chiao Tung University, and National Taiwan Normal University.

FUTEX also includes a “one-on-one matching” mechanism to conduct networking activities. This will help turn new technologies into commercial opportunities, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.