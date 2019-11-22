A shot by St. Louis Blues' David Perron slips past Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, for a goal during the second period...

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, and St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49), of Russia, watch a puck sail past during the

Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk (19) and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington watch a puck in the air during the third period of an NHL hockey

Calgary Flames' Mark Jankowski handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Russia, is congratulated by teammates Zach Sanford (12) and Robert Thomas (18) after scoring during the second period

St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) is unable to score past Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during the second period

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, right, celebrates after scoring alongside teammate Alex Pietrangelo during the second period of an NHL hockey game

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Russia, stakes past Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich, right, of the Czech Republic, after scoring during the

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Russia, shoots and scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames Thursday, Nov

Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan (23) is unable to score past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Justin Faulk (72) during the second period

Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13) shoots wide of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington stopped 40 shots for his sixth career shutout and Oskar Sundqvist scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 5-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Zach Sanford had a goal and three assists, David Perron and Vince Dunn also scored and Robert Thomas added three assists to help the Blues improve to 9-1-2 in their last 12 games.

David Rittich finished with 26 saves for Calgary, which has lost six in a row while being outscored 23-5.

Binnington, who helped the Blues to their first Stanley Cup title last season, got his first shutout this season. His biggest save came late in the second when he halted Johnny Gaudreau on a breakaway.

Sanford converted on a one-timer off a pass from Thomas with just under eight minutes left in the first to get the Blues on the scoreboard. He finished with his first career four-point game.

Sundqvist converted on a breakaway midway through the second period for a 2-0 lead. He added his sixth of the season early in the final period. It was his first two-goal game since scoring twice in a 5-3 win over Vegas on Nov. 1, 2018.

Perron made it 3-0 near the midpoint of the second with his 10th and Dunn capped the scoring near midway through the third.

NOTES: Binnington improved to 11-3-4 and has allowed two goals or fewer in nine of his last 12 starts. ... Calgary has surrendered the first goal in its last eight games, and 17 of 25 overall this season. ... The Blues were decked out in retro sweaters that were worn from 1994-98. It was the first of three appearances with the alternate jerseys this season. ... St. Louis RW Troy Brouwer, who was signed on Wednesday, did not play due to work visa issues.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Philadelphia on Saturday for the second game of a four-game trip..

Blues: Host Nashville on Saturday.

