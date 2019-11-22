In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Mexico's Efren Navarro hits a broken-bat single against U.S. pitcher Caleb Thielbar to drive in the winning...

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, Prince Charles, right, receives a hongi from a maori elder as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the...

In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, a man looks at a Christmas display showing the silhouette of a Santa Claus figure Wednesday, Nov. 20, 20...

In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, rain clouds are seen as the sun rises behind mountain ranges in the Kangra valley in Dharmsala, India. Th...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, smoke haze covers Sydney as wildfires burn near the city. The annual Australian fire season, which peaks d...

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, a Kashmiri Muslim boy leans on an adult offering prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, on the Friday following t...

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, Sri Lanka's newly elected president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, greets people as he leaves after the sweari...

In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, Pope Francis listens to the national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the government house in Bangk...

In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, Pope Francis waves the as he arrives to celebrate a Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. (A...

In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, students practice flipping boards with photos to reveal a full-mosaic portrait of Pope Francis before a H...

In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, people visit the Twenty-Six Martyrs Monument in Nagasaki, southern Japan. Pope Francis will start his first officia...

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic U...

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, a protester rests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus during th...

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, a Kashmiri Muslim woman breaks down as the head priest, unseen, displays a relic of Islam's Prophet Muhamma...

A Kashmiri Muslim woman breaks down upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a protester rests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus as pro-democracy demonstrations enter the sixth month.

People visit the Twenty-Six Martyrs Monument in Nagasaki, where Pope Francis will start his first official visit to Japan.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

