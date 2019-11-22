TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued for parts of northern Taiwan as the periphery of Tropical Storm Fung-Wong lashes the country.

As the periphery of Tropical Storm Fung-Wong batters northern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today (Nov. 22) issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City and Keelung City. It has also issued a heavy rain advisory for Taipei City and Yilan County.

At 2 a.m. this morning, Tropical Storm Fung-Wong was located 360 kilometers to the east of Taiwan, moving north at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour (kph), according to the CWB. The radius of the tropical storm was 120 kilometers and was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 90 kph, with gusts of up to 118 kph.

Although the tropical storm is starting to shift away from Taiwan, it is still bringing strong winds and large waves to northern coastal areas of the country. The CWB predicts that Fung-Wong will shift to the waters off the northeast coast of Taiwan by Saturday (Nov. 23).

From today through Saturday, Fung-Wong is predicted to continue to bring pounding waves to the north coast of Keelung, eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, and Matsu. Those visiting the beaches in these areas are advised to exercise caution during this period.

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that the weather will gradually become milder in the afternoon, and by the weekend, the rainfall in northeastern Taiwan should start to ease up and skies will begin to clear. Over the weekend, as the rain dissipates, Peng said highs in northern and eastern Taiwan could climb to between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, while central Taiwan will see the mercury climb to between 28 and 30 degrees.