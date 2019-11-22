All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 22 14 3 5 33 78 56 Florida 21 11 5 5 27 79 76 Montreal 22 11 6 5 27 75 69 Buffalo 22 10 9 3 23 62 66 Toronto 23 9 10 4 22 73 81 Ottawa 22 10 11 1 21 61 70 Tampa Bay 18 9 7 2 20 65 62 Detroit 24 7 14 3 17 58 91 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 24 16 4 4 36 90 73 N.Y. Islanders 19 15 3 1 31 63 46 Carolina 21 13 7 1 27 74 61 Pittsburgh 21 11 7 3 25 71 55 Philadelphia 21 10 7 4 24 63 65 Columbus 21 9 8 4 22 55 69 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 64 67 New Jersey 20 7 9 4 18 51 74 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 22 13 4 5 31 65 62 Colorado 21 13 6 2 28 76 61 Winnipeg 22 13 8 1 27 61 65 Dallas 22 12 8 2 26 61 53 Chicago 21 9 8 4 22 63 63 Nashville 20 9 8 3 21 71 68 Minnesota 21 8 11 2 18 57 70 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 23 14 6 3 31 76 63 Arizona 22 13 7 2 28 64 49 Vegas 23 11 9 3 25 72 67 Vancouver 22 10 8 4 24 70 65 Calgary 24 10 11 3 23 62 73 Anaheim 22 10 10 2 22 59 64 San Jose 22 10 11 1 21 65 78 Los Angeles 21 8 12 1 17 53 75

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Thursday's Games

Boston 3, Buffalo 2

Columbus 5, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.