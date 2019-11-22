Protesters gather during a rally in Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. More than 20 protesters inside a Hong Kong univer...

Protesters gather during a rally in Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. More than 20 protesters inside a Hong Kong univer...

Protesters gather during a rally in Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. More than 20 protesters inside a Hong Kong univer...

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask during a sit-in at a shopping mall to commemorate the four-month anniversary of an assault on commuters and protes...

People react as riot police shine a spotlight on them in the Yuen Long area in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. More than 20 protesters inside a Ho...

A resident reacts after finding his route home blocked by riot police in the Yuen Long area in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. More than 20 protes...

People react as riot police make an announcement in the Yuen Long area in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. More than 20 protesters inside a Hong Ko...

Protesters surrender themselves to police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. More than 20 protes...

Protesters surrender themselves to police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. More than 20 protes...

Protesters surrender themselves to police outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. More than 20 protes...

HONG KONG (AP) — Six masked protesters have surrendered in Hong Kong, bringing to about 30 the number that have come out in the past day from a university campus surrounded by police.

The group held hands as they walked toward a checkpoint before dawn Friday. Police are arresting all the adults. Those under 18 can go home but may face charges later.

Most of the protesters who took over Hong Kong Polytechnic University last week have left, but an unknown number remain inside.

The anti-government protesters battled with police and blocked the nearby approach to a major road tunnel, which remains closed.

It was the latest bout in more than five months of unrest. Protesters are demanding fully democratic elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality in suppressing the demonstrations.