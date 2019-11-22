TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former government official on Thursday (Nov. 21) suddenly appeared during the registration of New Party (新黨) legislator-at-large candidates and claimed that he is "overseeing" the 2020 Taiwan elections for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

After a public outcry over the inclusion pro-unification commentator Chiu Yi (邱毅) on the Kuomintang's (KMT's) legislator-at-large list, the New Party (新黨) announced on Thursday that Chiu would be added to its legislator-at-large list instead. Also added to the list were New Party spokesman Wang Ping-chung (王炳忠), Lin Ming-cheng (林明正), vice chairman of the party's cultural and publicity committee, and Yang Shih-kuang (楊世光), former New Party presidential candidate.

After announcing their list of at-large candidates, New Party representatives immediately went to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration. Unexpectedly, Kuo Kuan-ying (郭冠英), a former executive secretary for the defunct Government Information Office and pro-unification supporter, also appeared at the scene.

During a press conference that day, New Party Chairman Yok Mu-ming (郁慕明) announced the full list of legislator-at-large candidates. After the press conference ended, the party officials then headed to the CEC to register.

Right as the press conference had ended, Kuo was seen sitting in a folding chair in a hallway of the CEC. When reporters asked, "Why did you come with the New Party members?" Kuo smugly responded, "I have come here to supervise the elections in Taiwan Province," reported SET News.

When reporters again asked him if he had come with New Party members, Kuo quickly responded, "No, no, I am [a member of] the Communist Party. I represent the Communist Party." At that moment, police officers stepped forward and said, "No interviews are allowed inside. Thank you," according to the report.

Pro-unification former legislator Chiu Yi served as a legislator representing the KMT between 2001 and 2012, and was an outspoken political talk show guest after not being re-elected.

In a recent Weibo post, Chiu wrote a congratulatory message on China's 70th anniversary, saying he was "deeply touched after watching China's magnificent National Day military parade and hearing Xi's national speech." He concluded by saying that he is "proud of being a Chinese" and "China-Taiwan reunification is inevitable."

On Jan. 11, 2019, voters will be able to cast ballots for a presidential ticket, a candidate for a local legislative seat, and a political party list of at-large legislative candidates decided by proportional representation.