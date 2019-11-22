An amateur footballer in Germany was banned for three years on Thursday after he punched a referee in a regional league match last month.

The incident occurred in a match between two 11th-tier sides, FSV Münster and TV Semd, and the game was abandoned in the 85th minute as a result.

Read more: Racial abuse investigated after game suspended

The 22-year-old referee was knocked unconscious by the punch and airlifted via helicopter to a nearby hospital, according to local reports at the time.

No place in football

Thursday's ruling, which also includes a six-month suspension for FSV Münster and a €500 ($553) fine for the club, was the right decision according to Theodor Greiner of the Hessian Football Association (HFV).

"Something like that does not belong on a sports pitch and the three-years are fully justified, it was the highest possible penalty," he told news agency SID.

Earlier this month, Cologne referees went on strike, protesting against growing player violence at local-level matches. The officials cited spitting and racist abuse, as well as physical attacks.

jsi/stb (dpa, AFP, SID)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.