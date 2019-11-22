National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, left, walks with his twin brother, Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, after testifying before t...

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has given no indication whether it plans to address on the air a segment where a guest on Laura Ingraham’s show seemed to question whether Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was a spy.

Lawyer David Pressman said Thursday that this and other Fox segments have left his client feeling threatened. Pressman says Vindman is considering moving his family onto an Army base for safety. Vindman testified in the House impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.

Fox pointed to statements made by the guest, John Yoo, on other venues where he expressed regret for his choice of words.

Fox would not comment on whether the matter would be addressed on Ingraham’s show. “The Ingraham Angle” can reach some 3 million viewers a night.