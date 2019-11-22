A relative reaches into a bag of coca leaves as she sits in the bed of a pickup truck transporting coffins that contain the bodies of two men killed d...

Anti-government demonstrators accompany the remains of people killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales and security forces...

Anti-government demonstrators accompany a coffin that contains the remains of a person killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Mo...

Anti-government demonstrators accompany the remains of people killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales and security forces...

Anti-government demonstrators chant during a funeral procession for people killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales and se...

Anti-government demonstrators accompany the coffins that contain the remains of people killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Mo...

A woman takes part in a funeral procession for people killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales and security forces, in La ...

Men carry the coffin that contain the remains of a person killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales and security forces, in...

Anti-government demonstrators stand atop a military vehicle during a funeral procession for people killed in clashes between supporters of former Pres...

A man sits on top of a van carrying a coffin that contain the remains of a person killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales...

Soldiers guarding a military base watch a funeral procession for people killed in clashes between security forces and supporters of former President E...

A woman crosses a street with a child crying aloud during clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales and security forces, in La Paz, B...

Mourners and anti-government demonstrators carry a coffin that contain the remains of a person killed in clashes between supporters of former Presiden...

Pedestrians take cover from tear gas launched by security forces at anti-government demonstrators in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Backers...

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Several figures in the political party of former Bolivian President Evo Morales are gaining prominence as the country struggles to stabilize after a month of deadly violence.

The emergence of new indigenous leaders in the Movement Toward Socialism party raises questions about the role of Morales, who resigned Nov. 10 after a disputed election in October and sought asylum in Mexico.

There appear to be divisions in the party, with some members saying Morales should let others lead. However, one party lawmaker has suggested Morales is entitled to be a candidate in any new elections.

Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Áñez, has sent a bill on holding new elections to congress, which is dominated by the Movement Toward Socialism.

Morales claimed victory in last month’s vote, but the opposition alleged fraud.