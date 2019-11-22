UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of Somalia’s electoral commission says 2020 is a pivotal year for the country whose citizens have been denied the right to political participation for 50 years.

Halima Ismail Ibrahim told the Security Council Thursday that the country’s political leaders must follow through on agreements since 2011 to holding a one-person, one-vote election as a replacement for the current “clan-based power-sharing.”

She urged Somali leaders to treat one-person, one-vote elections in 2020 and 2021 “as a constitutional obligation and a national priority.”

U.N. Somalia envoy James Swan urged parliament to approve election laws before January, warning that any delay “puts the 2020 electoral calendar at risk.”

After three decades of civil war, Somalia established a functioning transitional government in 2012 and has been working to rebuild stability.