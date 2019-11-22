FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University leaders say the school is committed to a “monetary resolution” for the men abused decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss.

The announcement was made by the chairman of the school’s board of trustees at its meeting Thursday.

The university hadn’t previously promised that those abused by the now-dead doctor would receive compensation. Accusers have criticized Ohio State for not resolving the matter sooner.

No settlement has been reached in their lawsuits alleging school officials ignored complaints and failed to stop him. Lawsuits by nearly 300 men are in mediation toward a potential settlement.

The group of accusers has grown in recent months.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.