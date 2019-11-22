BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russia is cautioning that a video posted on social media that apparently shows a Russian agent bribing a Serbian one should be carefully verified.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the scandal a “cooked up provocation.” She called for “all the facts” to be checked.

Serbia has opened an investigation into spying allegations and called a meeting Thursday of the Balkan country’s top security body.

The video was posted on YouTube on Nov. 17. It apparently shows the Russian military intelligence agent giving a senior member of Serbia’s security service a bag during a meeting in Belgrade. Later, the Serbian takes out an envelope with money from what seems like the same bag.