This Oct. 28, 2019 photo shows musician Dave East in New York during an interview to promote his album "Survival." (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)

FILE - This July 26, 2019 file photo shows rapper Dave East, a cast member in the Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," posing for a portrait in Be...

NEW YORK (AP) — Dave East is making his official debut with “Survival,” even though he’s well-known to the hip-hop community. He’s put out mixtapes and collaborated with artists like Chris Brown, but now he’s looking to give the music world a better picture of who he really is.

He tends to rap about the lures of the street and his upbringing, recalling navigating through the ills that inner-city life can bring. But he also brings fans into his family life, with “Mama I Made It,” dedicated to his mother, and “Daddy Knows,” for his daughter, both on the new album.

East is a protege of Nas, and he says the iconic rapper has given him lots of advice. He also played another rap legend, Method Man, in Hulu’s recent series about the Wu-Tang Clan.