WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

OLY--TOKYO-WHERE'S THE FRENCH

TOKYO — The French language has been almost invisible during the drawn-out preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 500 words, photos.

OLY--PARIS 2024-HOTELS

PARIS — The newest Olympic sponsor has sparked the ire of French hoteliers, who have suspended their collaboration with 2024 Paris Games organizers over fears the IOCs agreement with home-sharing company Airbnb will create unfair competition. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 580 words, photo.

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINALS

MADRID — France, Serbia and Britain try to secure a place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals. Australia and Canada meet in the first quarterfinal. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

TEN--DAVIS CUP-NEW FORMAT

MADRID — The revamped Davis Cup Finals is only halfway through, and while excited crowds and thrilling matches have prompted praise, late nights and format flaws have attracted criticism. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1400 GMT.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-VARDY'S RESURGENCE

Leicester is flying high in the English Premier League and Jamie Vardy is on another scoring run. Heard that one before? A look at how Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is getting the best out of the 32-year-old striker as the team launches its latest tilt at the English title, after its unlikely triumph in 2016. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-BALE

MADRID — Gareth Bale's priorities are Wales No. 1, golf No. 2, and his Real Madrid employer at No. 3. He was joking, apparently, but how long Real Madrid considers him a priority is the next question. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 540 words, photo.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-FLICK'S TIME

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — The turmoil at Bayern Munich has finally led to assistant extraordinaire Hansi Flick being put in charge. Never mind that Flick hasnt been a full-time head coach in 14 years. So far its working. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-COMMISSO-FIORENTINA

ROME — New Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso tells The AP in an interview that he plans to hold on to the club "as long as I'm alive." By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

BRISBANE, Australi — A remarkable debut day for 16-year-old Naseem Shah starts with an emotional presentation of his test cap for Pakistan and involves him digging out a hat-trick ball in Australia. By John Pye. SENT: 880 words, photos.

— CRI--PAKISTAN-NASEEM'S DEBUT — Pakistan unleashes 16-year-old Naseem Shah on Australia. By John Pye. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand — Rory Burns, Joe Denly, and Ben Stokes make half-centuries as England reaches 241-4 against New Zealand after winning the toss on the slow-scoring first day of the test series. SENT: 540 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — With Leonard and George playing, Clippers edge Celtics in overtime. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Tkachuk scores in overtime, Senators beat Canadiens 2-1. SENT: 200 words, photos.

— OLY--DOPING-THAI LABORATORY — Only authorized anti-doping laboratory in southeast Asia forced to suspend operations. SENT: 240 words.

