Taiwan Sound Lab opens to loud fanfare

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Sound Lab, a collaboration between Taiwan and France, opens Friday (Nov. 22) at Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab (C-Lab) with exhibitions and concerts.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun (鄭麗君) said that Taiwan and France signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with the Institute for Research and Coordination in Acoustics/Music (IRCAM) in 2018. She said the idea was to develop sound technology and integrate art and culture in Taiwan, adding the establishment of Taiwan Sound Lab (TSL, 台灣聲響實驗室) was one of the many results.

Cheng pointed out that it was symbolic and also meaningful that C-Lab, previously a military base, will tear down its big walls on Renai Road and open to the public in February 2020.

An engineering team of C-Lab and IRCAM members aims to build TSL into a groundbreaking 49.4-channel surround sound system theater, with multi-layer acoustic absorption walls, and a floating floor for vibration isolation. There is a maximum capacity of 75 audience members, with detachable seats to accommodate a wide variety of multi-media performances.

TSL officially opens Friday (Nov. 22) and seeks to work with artists and individuals in a variety of fields. There will also be outdoor concerts, theater, and sound art performances.

The opening concert on Friday is led by the French renowned visual art team, 1024 Architecture, and Italian music group, Quartetto Maurice, showcasing the piece, "OPUS." The exhibition, "Diversonics," features interactive art and technology installations from Taiwanese and French artists and will continue until Jan. 19, 2020.

Visit website for further information.



Taiwan Sound Lab (Taiwan News/Lyla Liu photo)