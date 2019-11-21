The Workshop on Good Energy Governance in the Indo-Pacific held under the Taiwan-U.S. Global Cooperation and Training Framework kicked off Nov. 20 in Taipei City.



Jointly organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, American Institute in Taiwan, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and Australian Office Taipei, the three-day event underscores the commitment of the like-minded partners to deepening cooperation. It is the first time Australia has attended a GCTF event.



According to the MOFA, 25 experts and officials from 13 countries and territories are participating in the workshop. High-profile names include Elizabeth Urbanas, deputy assistant secretary for Asia and Americas under the U.S. Department of Energy, JTEA head Izumi Hiroyasu and AOT head Gary Cowan.



During his opening address, Deputy MOFA Minister Hsu Szu-chien said effective energy governance is key to achieving prosperity and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific, where energy consumption has grown rapidly since 2000.



Taiwan is a regional leader in renewable energy development, Hsu said, adding that the workshop can give participating countries new insights, as well as promoting partnerships and innovative solutions to the challenges faced.



Echoing Hsu’s remarks, AIT Director Brent Christensen said the event is another example of the long history of collaboration between Taiwan and the U.S.



Taiwan is a reliable and experienced partner, with the workshop being an ideal platform for promoting sustainable and responsible energy governance structures suitable for a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, he added.



The workshop is the 22nd staged under the GCTF since the framework’s launch in June 2015. More than 430 representatives from 38 countries and territories have taken part in the events, spanning topics such as disaster relief, education, environmental protection, humanitarian assistance, public health and women’s empowerment.