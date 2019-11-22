TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Media personality Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏) said Thursday (November 21) that Taiwanese voters facing a tough choice between “five nuisances” should instead cast their party ballot on January 11, 2020 for the at-large legislative list presented by the Taiwan Action Party Alliance (TAPA).

In a question to former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), Yang mentioned the “five nuisances” named in the Taiwan News by Pin Min Ming (平民明) the previous day, namely China, presidential candidates Han Kuo-yu and Tsai Ing-wen, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Yang divided the “five nuisances” in two groups, with China, Han and the KMT in the first group. Despite the evidence from Hong Kong about the failure of “One Country, Two Systems,” those people still advocated a Taiwanese version of the same formula, while Han had walked into the offices of the Chinese representative during a visit in Hong Kong, causing even more people to loathe him, Yang said.

He named the second group as Tsai and the DPP because despite witnessing a change in the cross-strait situation, they still hung on to the status quo, and were afraid of choosing the Taiwanese way, describing Taiwan and China as two separate countries on each side of the Taiwan Strait.

Voters loathe China, but not Taiwan, so protecting Taiwan’s sovereignty and insisting on its democratic values is the way to end up on the winning side, according to Yang.

If voters were unable to stand the “five nuisances,” he concluded, they could cast a ballot for the at-large legislative list presented by TAPA.