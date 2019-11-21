Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives at the Royal institute of International Affairs in Chatham House, London, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. ...

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein says Britain’s Prince Andrew should speak to U.S. investigators immediately about what he knew of the convicted pedophile.

U.S. attorney Gloria Allred said Andrew should contact American authorities “without conditions and without delay."

Andrew announced Wednesday he was pulling out of public duties “for the foreseeable future” amid a firestorm of criticism over his friendship with Epstein.

Businesses that backed Andrew’s charity work began distancing themselves from him after he gave an ill-judged interview with the BBC last week justifying his long friendship with Epstein, who died in August while in jail on sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by a medical examiner.

In the interview, the prince failed to express any sympathy for Epstein’s victims.