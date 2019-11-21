  1. Home
Taiwan benefits from Japan-Korea dispute: Chosun Ilbo

Hong Kong unrest helps President Tsai's poll standings

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/21 16:30
South Korea's Chosun Ilbo is optimistic about Tsai.

South Korea's Chosun Ilbo is optimistic about Tsai. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s economy and president have benefited from the disputes between Japan and South Korea, from the trade war between the United States and China, and from the protests in Hong Kong against China, South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported Thursday (November 21).

Numerous Taiwanese businesses were abandoning China and coming home to Taiwan, while the number of Japanese and South Korean travelers heading for the island was also increasing rapidly, helping a long-awaited revival of its economy, the paper said.

The influx of tourists from both countries might also be a consequence of the quarreling between the two governments, leading to the travelers refusing to visit each other’s country and heading for the closest alternative, Taiwan, instead.

On a political level, the unrest in Hong Kong was helping President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), whose hardline stance on China was helping her improve her poll standings ahead of the January 11, 2020 elections, the Central News Agency quoted Chosun Ilbo.

In August, she managed to overtake her main challenger, Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), and has since increased her lead as the election date approaches, the Korean newspaper reported.
