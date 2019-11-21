TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the events celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), a fair featuring several interactive activities will be held Saturday (Nov. 23) at the National Human Rights Museum’s (NHRM) Taipei Park.

The society has not been sufficiently familiar with the rights of children and their practices, remarked NHRM Director Chen Chun-hung (陳俊宏) at the opening ceremony of the CRC 30th Anniversary Exhibition at the NHRM’s Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park on Wednesday (Nov. 20). He added that conveying the fundamental spirit of children's rights to the public is thus the purpose of the event

Serving as a highlight is a fair scheduled throughout Saturday, which will include a workshop where children will learn about their rights through physical exercises taught by performing artists. There is also an art installation where children can play with their parents, thus encouraging both sides to reflect upon parental authority over children and parent-children relationships.



▶︎ CRC 30th Anniversary Exhibition opens on Nov. 20 in Taipei (NHRM photo)

The exhibition will begin by introducing Janusz Korczak, a Polish educator and pioneer in promoting children’s rights and the core concepts of protecting the rights of children and minors as developed by the international community over the years. There will also be sections telling the story of Taiwanese minors being oppressed by the authoritarian government of the White Terror era.

In order to draw the interest of visitors, and children in particular, the organizers have invested in visual representation by inviting 16 Taiwanese illustrators to transform the articles of the United Nations convention into a series of images. In addition to the illustrations, interactive designs will demonstrate the curation team's effort to dedicate the exhibition to children.

Officials from the cultural and education ministries attended the opening ceremony in support of the exhibition. Deputy Cultural Minister Peng Chun-heng (彭俊亨) remarked that the ministry has made policy efforts to promote equality, including building a friendly environment for children and adolescents to take part in various cultural activities. Deputy Education Minister Fan Sun-lu (范巽綠) suggested that the exhibition embark on a nationwide tour of school campuses in the future.