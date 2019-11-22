  1. Home
  2. Business

Automated Mini 7-Elevens sprout all over Taiwan

The smart vending machines offer snacks and drinks and are typically found in busy offices and at stations

  226
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2019/11/22 09:55

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 7-Eleven, the largest chain of convenience stores in Taiwan, has recently expanded its unmanned store concept and rolled out 140 Mini 7-Eleven vending machines across the country.

Mini 7-Elevens offer a multitude of grab-and-go foods and drinks, typically in busy office buildings and at stations. The smart vending machines support cash and e-payment cards, icash, and an interactive user experience.

The snack and drink combo vending machines provide shelf-stable foods, such as chips, cookies, chocolate bars, cakes, jellies, sandwiches, sushi rolls, braised dishes, and yogurt. Drinks include bottled water, cola, soda, fresh milk, soybean milk, tea, canned coffee, and energy drinks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology informs personnel at a standard 7-Eleven store nearby to fill the machines when they are running out of stock. Generally, Mini 7-Elevens sell the most popular food and beverage products and the content varies slightly at different locations.

The company said up to 140 vending machines have been rolled out across the country, mostly in office buildings near coffee corners. Three are located at a transit station in Xinyi District, Taipei.

Mobile payments are not available as yet.
7-Eleven
7-11
vending machine

RELATED ARTICLES

Family Mart Taiwan opens second smart convenience store
Family Mart Taiwan opens second smart convenience store
2019/10/23 11:34
7-Eleven, FamilyMart to stop offering plastic straws in Taiwan on Sept. 11
7-Eleven, FamilyMart to stop offering plastic straws in Taiwan on Sept. 11
2019/08/13 11:06
Family Mart begins major expansion across Taiwan railway stations
Family Mart begins major expansion across Taiwan railway stations
2019/08/02 17:50
CTBC Bank ATMs across Taiwan now offer service in 12 languages
CTBC Bank ATMs across Taiwan now offer service in 12 languages
2019/07/12 15:57
Japan's 7-Eleven payment app hacked immediately after launch
Japan's 7-Eleven payment app hacked immediately after launch
2019/07/05 15:14