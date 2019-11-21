TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), now on medical parole, has agreed to be nominated by a newly-formed pro-independence party as a legislator-at-large in the Jan. 11 vote.

LTN reported that Chen has accepted an invitation from the Taiwan Action Party Alliance (TAPA) to run as its legislator-at-large for the 2020.

Calling himself as a gardener to the party which considers him as its spiritual leader, Chen spoke to his supporters on Wednesday (Nov. 20) to vote for the minor party to help him secure the seat, when the TAPA leaders brought application papers to his residence for signature.

Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption, but was released on medical parole from early 2015. One of the conditions of his parole was his abstention from political activities, though he has been appearing regularly at events organized by his supporters.

The Central Election Commission said on Thursday (Nov. 21) that it would investigate whether Chen is qualified for the nomination.

On Jan. 11, 2020, voters will cast ballots for a presidential ticket, a candidate for a local legislative seat, and a political party list of at-large legislative candidates decided by proportional representation.