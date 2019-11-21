  1. Home
  2. 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

Paroled ex-Taiwan President eyes comeback in 2020's legislative race

The CEC still has to decide whether to accept Chen Shui-bian's application to run as legislator-at-large in January’s elections

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/21 12:49
Former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-bian

Former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-bian (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), now on medical parole, has agreed to be nominated by a newly-formed pro-independence party as a legislator-at-large in the Jan. 11 vote.

LTN reported that Chen has accepted an invitation from the Taiwan Action Party Alliance (TAPA) to run as its legislator-at-large for the 2020.

Calling himself as a gardener to the party which considers him as its spiritual leader, Chen spoke to his supporters on Wednesday (Nov. 20) to vote for the minor party to help him secure the seat, when the TAPA leaders brought application papers to his residence for signature.

Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption, but was released on medical parole from early 2015. One of the conditions of his parole was his abstention from political activities, though he has been appearing regularly at events organized by his supporters.

The Central Election Commission said on Thursday (Nov. 21) that it would investigate whether Chen is qualified for the nomination.

On Jan. 11, 2020, voters will cast ballots for a presidential ticket, a candidate for a local legislative seat, and a political party list of at-large legislative candidates decided by proportional representation.
Chen Shui-bian
Taiwan 2020
legislator-at-large
TAPA
2020 legislative elections

RELATED ARTICLES

US, Japan, EU watch Taiwan presidential election as voters face ‘5 nuisances’
US, Japan, EU watch Taiwan presidential election as voters face ‘5 nuisances’
2019/11/20 20:27
Google allows Taiwan 2020 election candidates on YouTube
Google allows Taiwan 2020 election candidates on YouTube
2019/11/20 16:36
Former president vows to climb Taiwan's highest mountain after TAPA legislative wins
Former president vows to climb Taiwan's highest mountain after TAPA legislative wins
2019/11/20 14:54
Taiwan KMT politician doing business in China opts out of legislator list
Taiwan KMT politician doing business in China opts out of legislator list
2019/11/19 17:03
Taiwan People's Party announces legislator-at-large nominees for 2020 elections
Taiwan People's Party announces legislator-at-large nominees for 2020 elections
2019/11/19 15:55