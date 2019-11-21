A protester checks a mobile phone at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A small group of protesters refuse...

A protester uses a mobile phone at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A small group of protesters refused...

Journalist walk at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A small group of protesters refused to leave Hong K...

Protesters leave the campus of the Polytechnic University to surrender themselves to police in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A small group of p...

Belonging of protesters are left in the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A small group of protesters refus...

Debris and graffiti are seen inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A small group of protesters refused to lea...

Clothes and a basketball belonging to protesters are left in the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A small ...

Protesters walk in a gymnasium on the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A small group of protesters refused...

HONG KONG (AP) — A small but determined group of protesters is remaining inside a Hong Kong university campus, resisting pleas to turn themselves in to police.

At least a few dozen were believed to still be at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Thursday morning. The exact number is unclear because they have broken up into small groups in different parts of the campus.

They are the holdouts from a much larger group that occupied the campus for several days and battled police last weekend.

Hong Kong’s anti-government protests are in their sixth month. Protesters believe China is increasing control over the semiautonomous city. They are demanding fully democratic elections and an investigation into allegations of police brutality in suppressing their demonstrations.