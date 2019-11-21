TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian woman stole her employer's safe containing NT$2.08 million (US$68,000) and tried to make away with the loot on an e-bike with her boyfriend, but was soon captured by authorities.

Tsai Hsiao-yueh (蔡效岳), chief investigator of the Taoyuan County Police Bureau's Luzhu Precinct on Monday (Nov. 18) said that police at 8 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 16) received a report that a safe had been stolen from inside a home, reported CNA. The department immediately formed a special team and began to review surveillance footage.

Police noticed a couple riding red e-bike had been spotted at the scene of the crime and tracked its movements. After tracing the vehicle's movements on over 100 cameras, they tracked down an e-bike behind a factory in Luzhu District, reported ETtoday.

However, officers discovered that the bike was green in color and began to think that they had followed the wrong vehicle. After carefully inspecting the bike, officers noticed that the paint was still wet and traces of red were still visible, causing them to suspect that it was the same vehicle ridden by the suspects, reported Liberty Times.



Traces of red paint still visible. (Taoyuan Police Department photo)

Shortly afterward, police were able to apprehend the male suspect, a 28-year-old Indonesian migrant worker. Soon, officers also managed to nab the female suspect, a 25-year-old domestic caregiver.

Tsai said that the woman had worked as a caregiver in the victim's home, but had absconded after only working there for three months. Police found that the woman had secretly kept a house key when she fled her employer.

Having worked in the home for three months, the woman was familiar with her former employer's daily routine and the location of the safe in the home. On Nov. 16, the woman and her boyfriend took advantage of a moment when her former boss stepped out of the home to sneak in, steal the safe, and flee the scene on the e-bike

The male suspect then rode his e-bike again to find tools to pry open the safe. Tsai said that although the man had been able to break the lock, they had not yet managed to open the safe.

When police arrested the couple, they seized the safe and recovered the NT$2.08 million which had been kept inside and returned it to the owner. After questioning the couple, police transferred them to the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office, where they are being investigated for aggravated burglary (加重竊盜罪).