All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 24 16 4 4 36 90 73 6-2-3 10-2-1 3-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 19 15 3 1 31 63 46 9-2-1 6-1-0 4-2-1 Boston 21 13 3 5 31 75 54 7-0-4 6-3-1 3-2-3 Carolina 21 13 7 1 27 74 61 7-3-0 6-4-1 2-4-1 Florida 21 11 5 5 27 79 76 5-2-2 6-3-3 3-1-1 Montreal 22 11 6 5 27 75 69 6-3-2 5-3-3 3-2-2 Pittsburgh 21 11 7 3 25 71 55 7-3-2 4-4-1 3-1-2 Philadelphia 21 10 7 4 24 63 65 6-1-3 4-6-1 4-2-2 Buffalo 21 10 8 3 23 60 63 6-3-2 4-5-1 4-2-0 Toronto 23 9 10 4 22 73 81 6-3-4 3-7-0 3-4-1 Ottawa 22 10 11 1 21 61 70 6-4-0 4-7-1 4-3-0 Tampa Bay 18 9 7 2 20 65 62 4-2-1 5-5-1 6-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 64 67 6-4-2 3-4-0 3-2-0 Columbus 20 8 8 4 20 50 65 5-5-1 3-3-3 2-2-1 New Jersey 20 7 9 4 18 51 74 3-4-4 4-5-0 3-1-1 Detroit 23 7 13 3 17 54 86 4-6-1 3-7-2 2-5-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 22 13 4 5 31 65 62 6-2-3 7-2-2 4-0-0 Edmonton 23 14 6 3 31 76 63 7-2-2 7-4-1 4-1-1 Colorado 21 13 6 2 28 76 61 6-2-1 7-4-1 3-3-0 Arizona 22 13 7 2 28 64 49 6-4-0 7-3-2 4-1-1 Winnipeg 22 13 8 1 27 61 65 5-5-1 8-3-0 4-1-0 Dallas 22 12 8 2 26 61 53 6-3-1 6-5-1 3-1-1 Vegas 23 11 9 3 25 72 67 6-4-2 5-5-1 6-2-0 Vancouver 22 10 8 4 24 70 65 5-2-3 5-6-1 3-2-1 Calgary 24 10 11 3 23 62 73 6-3-2 4-8-1 3-5-1 Chicago 21 9 8 4 22 63 63 6-4-2 3-4-2 1-1-1 Anaheim 22 10 10 2 22 59 64 6-4-2 4-6-0 3-4-0 Nashville 20 9 8 3 21 71 68 6-4-2 3-4-1 3-3-0 San Jose 22 10 11 1 21 65 78 7-5-0 3-6-1 3-5-0 Minnesota 21 8 11 2 18 57 70 4-1-2 4-10-0 0-6-1 Los Angeles 21 8 12 1 17 53 75 6-4-0 2-8-1 3-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

Florida 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Minnesota 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 5, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, Detroit 3

St. Louis 3, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1

Carolina 4, Chicago 2

Dallas 6, Vancouver 1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2

Vegas 4, Toronto 2

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.