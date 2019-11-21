|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|23
|16
|3
|4
|36
|89
|69
|6-2-3
|10-1-1
|3-0-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|15
|3
|1
|31
|63
|46
|9-2-1
|6-1-0
|4-2-1
|Boston
|21
|13
|3
|5
|31
|75
|54
|7-0-4
|6-3-1
|3-2-3
|Carolina
|21
|13
|7
|1
|27
|74
|61
|7-3-0
|6-4-1
|2-4-1
|Florida
|21
|11
|5
|5
|27
|79
|76
|5-2-2
|6-3-3
|3-1-1
|Montreal
|22
|11
|6
|5
|27
|75
|69
|6-3-2
|5-3-3
|3-2-2
|Pittsburgh
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|71
|55
|7-3-2
|4-4-1
|3-1-2
|Philadelphia
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|63
|65
|6-1-3
|4-6-1
|4-2-2
|Buffalo
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|60
|63
|6-3-2
|4-5-1
|4-2-0
|Toronto
|23
|9
|10
|4
|22
|73
|81
|6-3-4
|3-7-0
|3-4-1
|Ottawa
|22
|10
|11
|1
|21
|61
|70
|6-4-0
|4-7-1
|4-3-0
|Tampa Bay
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|65
|62
|4-2-1
|5-5-1
|6-2-0
|Columbus
|20
|8
|8
|4
|20
|50
|65
|5-5-1
|3-3-3
|2-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|60
|66
|5-4-2
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|New Jersey
|20
|7
|9
|4
|18
|51
|74
|3-4-4
|4-5-0
|3-1-1
|Detroit
|23
|7
|13
|3
|17
|54
|86
|4-6-1
|3-7-2
|2-5-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|22
|13
|4
|5
|31
|65
|62
|6-2-3
|7-2-2
|4-0-0
|Edmonton
|23
|14
|6
|3
|31
|76
|63
|7-2-2
|7-4-1
|4-1-1
|Colorado
|21
|13
|6
|2
|28
|76
|61
|6-2-1
|7-4-1
|3-3-0
|Arizona
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|64
|49
|6-4-0
|7-3-2
|4-1-1
|Winnipeg
|22
|13
|8
|1
|27
|61
|65
|5-5-1
|8-3-0
|4-1-0
|Dallas
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|61
|53
|6-3-1
|6-5-1
|3-1-1
|Vegas
|23
|11
|9
|3
|25
|72
|67
|6-4-2
|5-5-1
|6-2-0
|Vancouver
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|70
|65
|5-2-3
|5-6-1
|3-2-1
|Calgary
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|62
|73
|6-3-2
|4-8-1
|3-5-1
|Chicago
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|63
|63
|6-4-2
|3-4-2
|1-1-1
|Anaheim
|22
|10
|10
|2
|22
|59
|64
|6-4-2
|4-6-0
|3-4-0
|Nashville
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|71
|68
|6-4-2
|3-4-1
|3-3-0
|San Jose
|22
|10
|11
|1
|21
|65
|78
|7-5-0
|3-6-1
|3-5-0
|Minnesota
|21
|8
|11
|2
|18
|57
|70
|4-1-2
|4-10-0
|0-6-1
|Los Angeles
|21
|8
|12
|1
|17
|53
|75
|6-4-0
|2-8-1
|3-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 5, Montreal 2
Florida 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Minnesota 4, Buffalo 1
Boston 5, New Jersey 1
Ottawa 4, Detroit 3
St. Louis 3, Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1
Carolina 4, Chicago 2
Dallas 6, Vancouver 1
Colorado 3, Calgary 2
Vegas 4, Toronto 2
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vancouver at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.