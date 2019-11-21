Fly Gangwon, a new South Korean low-cost carrier, announced Wednesday that it will launch its first international route with a flight to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Dec. 26.



The budget airline said it will offer a daily direct service between Taoyuan and its home base, Yangyang International Airport, using its 737-800 aircraft, which can carry 186 passengers.



After the Dec. 26 launch of the Taoyuan route, two more destinations in Taiwan -- Taichung and Kaohsiung -- will be added next year, on Jan. 29 and March 29, respectively, the carrier said.



Fly Gangwon, which launched its operations earlier this month with a domestic service, said it is also aiming to expand into Southeast Asia with direct flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh cities in Vietnam; Bangkok, Thailand; and the Philippines, in the next two years.



Hong Kong is also on the list of markets Fly Gangwon is planning to enter in two years’time.



Currently, the airline flies between Yangyang and Jeju in South Korea, using its sole 737-800 aircraft. It is scheduled to take delivery of another 737-800 in December and plans to expand its fleet of aircraft to five in 2020, 10 by 2023 and 20 by 2025, it said.



Yangyang, a small international airport in Gangwon Province in northeastern South Korea, serves the nearby areas of Sokcho, Gangneung and Pyeongchang.