LONDON (AP) — When Prince Andrew dated models and actresses, he was known as the “party prince.” These days, he’s been dubbed the “pariah prince.”

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son announced that he would step back from public duties because of his ties to American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It was another black mark against the prince, who was born without the responsibilities of older brother Prince Charles. Instead Andrew carved out a role as a trade envoy and charity patron with freedom to travel the world in style.

There were few checks on his behavior. He was ultimately brought down not only by his close association with Epstein, but also by his seemingly arrogant conduct during a TV interview in which he tried to settle questions about the relationship.