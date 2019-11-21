MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Foreigners who invested in Vermont ski area developments that are now linked to a fraud case say the federal government is declining to act on their petitions for U.S. residency.

The 74 investors bankrolled $500,000 each in projects at Jay Peak and Burke Mountain through a visa program with hopes of getting permanent residency if the developments created jobs.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Florida accuses U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of leaving their residency petitions in limbo.

The agency declined to comment.

The former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain owner and the former president of Jay Peak are accused of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors.

They have reached settlements. They have also pleaded not guilty to a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using foreigners’ money.