Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock stands behind Kasperi Kapanen (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple...

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Mike Babcock.

Team President Brendan Shanahan announced the move Wednesday and said Sheldon Keefe would take over as coach.

In parts of five seasons under Babcock, the Maple Leafs posted a record of 173-133-45 in 351 regular-season games and an 8-12 record in three postseason appearances.