MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — England won the toss and elected to bat Thursday in the first cricket test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

The decision of captain Joe Root means opening batsman Dom Sibley will be immediately in action in his test debut.

The Warwickshire batsman will open England's innings with his former Surrey teammate Rory Burns.

New Zealand decided not to hand a test debut to fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, sticking with its regular seam attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

The test is the first to be played at Bay Oval in this coastal North Island township.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, B.J. Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

