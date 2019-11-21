BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2628
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2669
|2692
|2666
|2682
|Down
|12
|Jan
|2628
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2658
|2658
|2613
|2628
|Down
|25
|May
|2673
|2673
|2632
|2646
|Down
|25
|Jul
|2668
|2668
|2631
|2644
|Down
|22
|Sep
|2642
|2642
|2608
|2624
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2578
|2578
|2547
|2565
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2522
|2522
|2500
|2511
|Down
|10
|May
|2492
|2493
|2482
|2491
|Down
|9
|Jul
|2472
|Down
|9
|Sep
|2452
|Down
|9