BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2628 Down 25 Dec 2669 2692 2666 2682 Down 12 Jan 2628 Down 25 Mar 2658 2658 2613 2628 Down 25 May 2673 2673 2632 2646 Down 25 Jul 2668 2668 2631 2644 Down 22 Sep 2642 2642 2608 2624 Down 16 Dec 2578 2578 2547 2565 Down 12 Mar 2522 2522 2500 2511 Down 10 May 2492 2493 2482 2491 Down 9 Jul 2472 Down 9 Sep 2452 Down 9