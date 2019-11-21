  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/21 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2628 Down 25
Dec 2669 2692 2666 2682 Down 12
Jan 2628 Down 25
Mar 2658 2658 2613 2628 Down 25
May 2673 2673 2632 2646 Down 25
Jul 2668 2668 2631 2644 Down 22
Sep 2642 2642 2608 2624 Down 16
Dec 2578 2578 2547 2565 Down 12
Mar 2522 2522 2500 2511 Down 10
May 2492 2493 2482 2491 Down 9
Jul 2472 Down 9
Sep 2452 Down 9