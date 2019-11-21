New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|264.70
|265.00
|264.65
|264.65
|Down .70
|Dec
|265.40
|266.60
|264.10
|264.95
|Down .70
|Jan
|265.35
|266.60
|264.55
|265.20
|Down .70
|Feb
|265.75
|266.60
|265.05
|265.60
|Down .75
|Mar
|266.60
|267.75
|265.20
|266.05
|Down .80
|Apr
|266.45
|Down .75
|May
|267.15
|268.45
|266.30
|266.80
|Down .75
|Jun
|267.25
|Down .70
|Jul
|267.50
|268.80
|266.95
|267.55
|Down .70
|Aug
|267.90
|Down .75
|Sep
|269.40
|269.40
|268.20
|268.20
|Down .70
|Oct
|268.65
|Down .65
|Nov
|270.00
|270.00
|269.05
|269.05
|Down .65
|Dec
|270.10
|270.20
|269.15
|269.15
|Down .75
|Jan
|269.60
|Down .70
|Feb
|273.55
|273.55
|269.95
|269.95
|Down .70
|Mar
|273.60
|273.60
|270.05
|270.05
|Down .70
|Apr
|270.10
|Down .70
|May
|270.60
|Down .70
|Jun
|270.85
|Down .70
|Jul
|271.00
|Down .70
|Aug
|271.15
|Down .70
|Sep
|271.30
|Down .70
|Oct
|271.40
|Down .70
|Dec
|271.70
|Down .70
|Mar
|272.00
|Down .70
|May
|272.10
|Down .70
|Jul
|272.25
|Down .70
|Sep
|272.30
|Down .70
|Dec
|272.35
|Down .70
|Mar
|272.45
|Down .70
|May
|272.50
|Down .70
|Jul
|272.55
|Down .70
|Sep
|272.60
|Down .70
|Dec
|274.70
|Down .70
|Mar
|274.75
|Down .70
|May
|274.80
|Down .70
|Jul
|274.85
|Down .70
|Sep
|274.90
|Down .70