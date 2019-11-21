  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/21 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 264.70 265.00 264.65 264.65 Down .70
Dec 265.40 266.60 264.10 264.95 Down .70
Jan 265.35 266.60 264.55 265.20 Down .70
Feb 265.75 266.60 265.05 265.60 Down .75
Mar 266.60 267.75 265.20 266.05 Down .80
Apr 266.45 Down .75
May 267.15 268.45 266.30 266.80 Down .75
Jun 267.25 Down .70
Jul 267.50 268.80 266.95 267.55 Down .70
Aug 267.90 Down .75
Sep 269.40 269.40 268.20 268.20 Down .70
Oct 268.65 Down .65
Nov 270.00 270.00 269.05 269.05 Down .65
Dec 270.10 270.20 269.15 269.15 Down .75
Jan 269.60 Down .70
Feb 273.55 273.55 269.95 269.95 Down .70
Mar 273.60 273.60 270.05 270.05 Down .70
Apr 270.10 Down .70
May 270.60 Down .70
Jun 270.85 Down .70
Jul 271.00 Down .70
Aug 271.15 Down .70
Sep 271.30 Down .70
Oct 271.40 Down .70
Dec 271.70 Down .70
Mar 272.00 Down .70
May 272.10 Down .70
Jul 272.25 Down .70
Sep 272.30 Down .70
Dec 272.35 Down .70
Mar 272.45 Down .70
May 272.50 Down .70
Jul 272.55 Down .70
Sep 272.60 Down .70
Dec 274.70 Down .70
Mar 274.75 Down .70
May 274.80 Down .70
Jul 274.85 Down .70
Sep 274.90 Down .70