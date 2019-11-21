Musicians prepare to take part in a parade marking the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. More tha...

Mexican soldiers carry orange cones to divert traffic from the Zocalo, in preparation for a parade marking the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolu...

Women dressed as Adelitas, or women soldiers, gather to take part in a parade marking the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, at the Zocalo i...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities moved a steam locomotive, hundreds of horses and period actors to the main square of Mexico City to celebrate the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1910-1917 Mexican Revolution.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stressed the importance of reviving patriotic and civic values, and views his administration as part of the lineage of the revolution.

But López Obrador has faced criticism for making the army back down in confrontations with criminal gangs.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval pledged the army’s loyalty to López Obrador’s government.

Nov. 20 marks the day that Francisco I. Madero launched a call to overthrow dictator Porfirio Diaz. By 1911 Diaz fled and Madero was elected president, but uprisings, rebellions and in-fighting between rebel factions prolonged the war until 1917.