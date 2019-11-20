  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/20 23:09
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255
Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 4 0 .600 227 206
Houston 6 4 0 .600 245 232
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196
Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202
Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228
Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256
Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250
L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218
Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197
Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289
Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 4 6 0 .400 169 174
Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155
Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254
L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

___

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday's Games

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.