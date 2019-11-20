In the 2020 elections, the people of Taiwan will choose their president, vice president, and legislators, in other words the politicians which will manage important national affairs in the country.

Taiwan has been facing the strongest international pressure in its recent history, while the domestic political, economic and social environment is also facing a critical situation.

A general observation has found that Taiwan’s voters are being torn between so-called “five loathes” in this election.

The so-called “5 loathes” are: first, “loathing China,” second, “loathing Han Kuo-yu,” third, “loathing Tsai Ing-wen,” fourth, “loathing the Kuomintang (KMT),” and fifth, “loathing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).”

Why do Taiwanese loathe China? The Taiwanese live in a democratic society and enjoy freedom of speech. Those freedoms are like air, they form an essential part of the Taiwanese way of life. China’s recent behavior, such as taking way Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, and speeding up its plans to annex Taiwan, amount to taking away the only paradise of freedom and democracy in the ethnic Chinese world.

Why does Han Kuo-yu provoke loathing in people? Since he became mayor of Kaohsiung City, several of his question-and-answer sessions at the Kaohsiung City Council lost focus and the Internet spread the word about his behavior. Han is not only a local government leader who does not act and lead, but he also loves to give empty speeches and make big promises, and sow discord between people. From TV, Internet and other media, it is possible to gauge that neutral voters and young people loathe Han Kuo-yu.

Why does Tsai Ing-wen provoke loathing in people? Over the past four years, she ruled with an absolute majority, but she failed to put her promises from before the election into practice. She even caused a split in the camp of the people who shed blood and sweat to promote the Taiwanese identity, leading to stagnation in the fields of technological advancement and democratic progress.

Why does the KMT provoke loathing in people? The party is still living in the spirit of the White Terror era. After losing in China, it had only Taiwan left to survive, but it still hasn’t adopted a “Taiwan First” thinking, but is still mired deep into the red and into unification. The power and resources within the KMT are still shared by a narrow elite only, extremely neglectful of the powerless young.

Why does the DPP provoke loathing in people? “Maintaining the existing situation” has become the party’s core value, with the forced separation between elections and referendums and the slogan “We love Taiwan.” The results of democratic party politics have disappointed the public, and within the party, it is the factions which are setting the tone. Those factions are leading the party and the country, losing the democratic values and spirit won with sacrifices by their predecessors, with the DPP gradually turning into a deformed party.

Just 50 days away from the elections, we have not seen the candidates propose and debate systematic policies and plans for government, but only ideology, misleading words, and divisive quarreling.

The situation is helpless. In the 2020 elections, will Taiwanese voters only be able to choose between the “5 loathes?”

