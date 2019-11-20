A worker sweeps the road outside the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A small group of protesters refused to leave Hon...

HONG KONG (AP) — Pale and thin, a teenager wandered the nearly deserted campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University early Wednesday. He hugged his body with his arms, whether because of the chill in the air or gnawing worry he felt was unclear.

Only a handful of protesters remain at “Poly U,” which hundreds occupied for several days, fighting pitched battles with police in the surrounding streets. Now, authorities have cut off the campus and are arresting anyone who comes out.

The teen is one of the holdouts. He figured he had slept about 10 hours in total since arriving at the campus about five days earlier. He said he had eaten only two biscuits all day because his mind was too distracted, obsessed with one thought: How am I going to get out?