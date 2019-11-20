TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Tainan Anping Yachting Festival will take place at Anping Argo Marina in Tainan's Anping District from Nov. 22–24, with nearly 50 yachts on display worth a total of NT$500 million (US$160 million), including the Azimut S6, UDN reported on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

The organizer of the yacht show, the Argo Yacht Club, said that in order to differentiate it from the annual Taiwan International Boat Show in Kaohsiung, the Anping event will be presented as the first yacht festival to be held in Taiwan, according to UDN.

In addition to the yacht show, there will be a grassy area at the venue set aside for food trucks, a market, and a playground. Concerts, flash mob performances, and picnic parties will also take place during the show, according to the yacht club’s Facebook page.

Activities and facilities in the grassy area are free of charge. However, tickets will be required to visit the yachts.

For more information about the yacht show, refer to its Facebook page.



(台南安平遊艇展 Tainan Anping yachting Festival/Facebook video)