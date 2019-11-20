  1. Home
Tuvalu foreign minister visits Taiwan President Tsai

Minister Kofe emphasized the Pacific island was not switching ties to China

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/20 17:22
Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe (left) visits President Tsai Wednesday Nov. 20.

Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe (left) visits President Tsai Wednesday Nov. 20. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe visited President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Wednesday (November 20), receiving congratulations for the Pacific island’s democratic elections and for his public support of ties with Taipei.

Tuvalu elected a new parliament last September, and despite fears that a new government might mean a switch in relations to China, the new government remained faithful to Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported.

Earlier this month, Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) traveled to Tuvalu and met with its new Prime Minister, Kausea Natano, and with Kofe.

In Taipei Wednesday, Tsai told her visitor about the domains the two countries had in common, such as concerns about climate change and the development of fisheries and agriculture, as well as education, healthcare and energy.

The president pointed out that immediately after taking office, Kofe held an interview with the international media in which he underlined the country’s plans to stick with Taiwan, CNA reported.
