Taipei Mayor Ko slams pro-independence figures for fake love towards Taiwan

Ko Wen-je harshly criticized children of pro-independence politicians for 'hiding out' overseas

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/20 17:04
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) lambasted Taiwanese pro-independence figures on Wednesday (Nov. 20), accusing them of lying about loving the country while their offspring have been “hiding out overseas.”

Ko, the leader of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), made the caustic comment at a press event announcing the launch of the i-Voter system developed by the Institute of Political Science at National Sun Yat-sen University, reported UDN.

Sharing his views on Taiwan’s defense budget planning, Ko said that the budget should be ramped up if the island nation were to push for the military recruitment system. This view was echoed by a participating teacher surnamed Huang (黃), who lashed out against those claiming affection towards the country while being reluctant to enroll in its compulsory military service, according to the report.

In a sarcastic tone, the mayor also expressed his resentment towards the pro-independence figures. “The offspring of those people are hiding out in the United States and New Zealand,” he said, adding that “They are absolute hypocrites.”

In response, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) appeared eager to defend the senior members of the pro-independence movement. They contributed significantly to the democratization of Taiwan, which put them on the government's blacklist, thus they could not return home even though they wished to, Liberty Times quoted her as saying.

“Naturally, their children have had no choice but to stay abroad because of this reality,” she lamented. This is a “regrettable” part of Taiwan’s history and should be treated seriously, she argued.

Ko Wen-je
Taiwan People's Party
pro-independence

